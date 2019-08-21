|
Sgt. 1st Class (Retired) Joseph Clifton Davis of Burlington, N.J. departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at his home in Burlington. He was 86.
He was born and educated in Kittanning, Pa. He committed 23 years of valiant service to the U.S. Army. Sgt. Davis was one of those whose military career spanned the history of the Cold War. He enlisted in the Army in 1948 as an underage soldier at age 15. He was assigned to the 24th Infantry Regiment, one of the four all African-American enlisted regiments that were initially raised in 1866 and known commonly as Buffalo Soldiers. Sgt. Davis retired from the Army and was honorably discharged in 1971. He is mentioned in books on combat including Bloody Ground: Black Rifles in Korea and White Army Black Soldiers written by Colonel Holway, who is noted for writing the book Red Tails.
After his career in the Army he accepted a position with the New Jersey State Department of Corrections, where he worked for 25 years until retiring in 1999.
He was a member of the Free and Accepted Prince Hall Masons Egyptian Lodge No. 44 in Tacoma, Wash., and a past Vice President of his beloved 24th Infantry Regiment Combat Team Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Sinclair and Margaret Wingate, the mother of his children, Barbara Burgess, and a son, Irvin Davis.
He is survived by his four daughters, LaTanya Davis and Jolynn Davis of Hamilton, N.J., Trina Williamson (Dwaine) of Princeton, N.J., and Trisha Davis-Caldwell (Thomas II) of Ewing, N.J.; five grandchildren, Lt. Dwaine Williamson II, Leah Williamson, Raina Williamson, Thomas Caldwell III, and Tamia Caldwell; one sister, Sheila Haines of Waldorf, Md.; one brother, James Wingate of New Kensington, Pa.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will begin at noon on Friday, Aug. 23, at Mount Sinai Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 35 Arlington Ave., Trenton, NJ 08618, where calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment with full military honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
Campbell Funeral Chapel,
Trenton, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 21, 2019