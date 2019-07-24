|
Joseph D. Caprarola of Cinnaminson passed July 19, 2019. He was 90.
He was the loving husband for 41 years to the late Lucille Caprarola; beloved father of Frank Caprarola (Barbara), Michael Caprarola, Joanne DiBartolomeo (Joseph), Linda Fiori (Mark), Kathy Thurston (Doug), and Mark Caprarola (Cheryl); and devoted grandfather to his 19 cherished grandchildren and 16 precious great- grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe is now with this parents, two brothers, and seven sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a service on Friday, July 26, at Calvary Church, 317 Conrow Road, Delran, NJ 08075.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to My Brother's Keeper, 40 York Street, Camden, NJ 08102.
