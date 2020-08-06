Joseph D. Seher of Delran passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 4, 2020. He was 68.Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Kuhn, children, Dawn (Jeff) Bailey, Christopher (Danneille) Seher, Joseph (Alicia) Seher, Jr., grandchildren, Tyler, Tiffany, Brandi, Emily, Destiny, Maddison, great-grandchildren, Lillianne and Layna. Joseph is also the brother of Phyllis LaMarra, Ralph Seher, Maureen, and the late Patricia.Joe grew up in the Oaklyn area and worked many, many years at Dunkin Donuts and food service business before finally retiring from the Delran Sewer Department. He was a life long Philadelphia sports fan with the Flyers being his favorite.A viewing for Joseph will be held on Saturday, August 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077.A service will be held later for interment of ashes and celebration of his life.Donations instead of flowers should be made in his name to any animal rescue.Social distancing guidelines will be in place, please come early and be prepared to wait outside.Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.Weber Funeral Home