Joseph E. "Joey" Bakos of Southampton passed away suddenly into God's loving and eternal care on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. He was 17.
Born in Mt. Holly, Joey was a lifelong resident of Southampton.
Joey was in the Seneca High School class of 2020 and was working for Summit Catering in West Berlin helping with their catering events. Joey was an aspiring soccer star playing with the traveling team since age 9. He was a diehard sports fan especially the Giants. He was an avid fisherman and loved his family.
Preceded by his grandfather Joseph Bakos Jr., he is survived by his parents Joseph S. and Tammy (nee Evans) Bakos, his sister Kristina Slover (Steve Holick), his niece and nephew Eliana Holick and Jason Holick. He also leaves behind his grandparents Tom and Esther Evans and Lillian Bakos and aunts Tara (Steve), Lori, and Beth as well as extended family and many dear friends.
A visitation for Joey will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Fellowship Alliance Chapel 199 Church Road Medford. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon at the Church. Professional services under the direction of Dennison Funeral Home 41 Main St Southampton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Joey's name may be sent to The Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.dennisonfh.com.
