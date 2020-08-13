Joseph E. Leto, Sr., aka Joey and Uncle Joey, of Medford, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home. He was 49.



Born in Trenton, N.J.; the son of the late Michael, Sr. and Charlotte Leto.



Joseph worked as a superintendent for J. Fletcher Creamer & Son, Folsom. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and woodworker. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dawn (Crockett); children, Alyana, Joseph Jr., and Vincenzo; sister, Maurica Conte; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael, Jr.



Relatives and friends may attend his viewing on Monday, August 17 from 10 to 12 p.m. at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joseph's memory to Perinchief Chapels.



Due to Covid19, facial coverings are required to be worn inside the building.



