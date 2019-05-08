|
|
Joseph Eugene "Butch" Santarlas Sr. of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was 77.
Mr. Santarlas was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa. He resided in Audubon, N.J. before moving to Mount Laurel in 1968. He served his county honorably in the United States Marine Corps.
Mr. Santarlas worked as a Millwright Foreman for Marshall Industrial Technology in Trenton, N.J. He was a devout Roman Catholic and was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Moorestown, N.J., as well as a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lorraine (Petrocella) Santarlas; children, Joseph Eugene Santarlas Jr. (Tammy), Stacie LoPinto (Frank), and Brien Santarlas (Rachel); brother, Ronald J. Santarlas (Debbie); grandchildren, Frankie, Dominic, Vincent, Joseph, Angelina, Sophia, Dean, Evan, Gage, Gordon, and Tori Faye; and sisters-in- law, Joan Santarlas and Dolores Reese.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Friday, May 10, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main Street, Moorestown. Final disposition will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, 515 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Options for Women at www.optionscherryhill.org.Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 8, 2019