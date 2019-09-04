|
|
Joseph E. Willitts of Hudson, N.H., formerly of Medford, N.J., passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. He was 96.
Born in Lumberton, N.J. on Nov. 18, 1922, Joseph lived in Medford before moving to Hudson after the passing of his wife in 2015. He was a World War II veteran in radio security, serving in Guam as a member of the U.S. Army Air Force.
Following his military service, he worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad. He was the very first Letter Carrier for the Medford Post Office, including Medford Lakes, and retired after 35 years. He then became a custodian for St. Mary's Catholic School in Medford, where he worked for 25 years.
Joseph volunteered as Fire Police for the Union Fire Company in Medford.
He was a ham radio operator, had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed telling jokes. Joseph also spent time listening to the local police and fire scanner.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Margaret (Bowker) Willitts.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Marilyn and Benes Konecny of Hudson, N.H., with whom he resided, and Tracy Jo and William Fow of Zephyrhills, Fla., seven grandchildren, Leah, William, Kimberly, Christina, Katie, Tobin, and Leilani, eight great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main Street, Medford, N.J., where his funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Parkview Cemetery at Historic Medford Village.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joseph's name to Union Fire Company, 1 Firehouse La., Medford, NJ 08055, or to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 4, 2019