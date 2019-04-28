|
Joseph F. (Urewicz) Ross died peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Barclays Rehabilitation Center in Cherry Hill, N.J. He was 85.
While many people knew him as Joe Urewicz, in 1965 he legally changed his name to Joseph Ross to honor his Aunt Francis and Uncle Karl Ross who raised him as their own son after the sudden passing of Mary Urewicz after his birth.
Joe was born in Bridgeton, N.J. and resided most of his life in Florence and Roebling. He graduated from Florence High School in 1952, where he excelled in athletics, earning the nickname "Golden Toe Urewicz," as a special team kicker and as a guard for the Florence Flashes. He earned a place on the All South Jersey Team in 1951.
Joe served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1952 until 1960. He then went on to earn his living as a turret lathe machinist for more than 35 years with the Schutte and Koerting company of Cornwells Heights, Pa., where he was a union shop steward and contract negotiation team member for the UAW.
Joe was an active member of the American Slovak Citizens Club, serving as a trustee and holding various elected positions. He enjoyed bowling, shuffleboard, darts, and watching football with his friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his natural parents, Stanley and Mary Urewicz of Bridgeton, N.J.; his adopted parents, Karl and Francis Ross of Roebling; his sisters, Lydia Weiman, Janette Prato, and Anna Ritter; and his brother, Adam Urewicz.
He is survived by his brother, Alex Urewicz (Betty); his daughter, Judee Silvestri (Charlie) of Delran; his daughter, Joanne Ross-MacLeod (Bradford); granddaughters, Lydia Grace and Eleanor Jean Ross-MacLeod of Camas, Wash.; and good friends, Wayne and Bonnie Tete of Florence.
Joseph requested that no memorial be held in his honor. Funeral services will be held privately by the family.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 28, 2019