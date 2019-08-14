|
Joseph G. Ilconich of Palmyra passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. He was 78.
Joe was born and raised in Delair (Pennsauken), served proudly in the U.S. Army and as a U.S. Navy SEAL during Vietnam, and worked for Local 19 in Philadelphia.
He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine E. (Eckart); his devoted children, Joseph Jr., Jeffery, Joann Logue, Sandra Rose, Thomas, Robert, Jonathan Eckart, Howard R. Bothers IV, and Heidi Bothers, 19 grandchildren and loving great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brothers, Michael Jr. and Charles, and sisters, the late Eileen and Mary.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with a funeral service at 11 a.m., all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.
