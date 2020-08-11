Joseph G. Lowden, formerly of Burlington, N.J., passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla.



Joseph was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Lowden-Ryder, his parents, Gordon and Helen Lowden, brothers, Robert, Richard, Jack, Thomas A. Sr., and Francis, and sisters, Mary Green and Eileen.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lorraine (Onori), his sons, Kevin and Michael (Linda), his daughter, Susan Gaskill (Christopher Sr.), six grandsons, eight great-grandchildren, his sister, Rita, sister-in-law, Susan, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Joe was a U.S. Navy veteran, Teamster and after 33 years retired as a package car driver for UPS. He was a lifelong N.Y. Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies fan who attended hundreds of baseball games in his life. He also enjoyed traveling the roads and seeing the country.



Joe was a parishioner of San Antonio R.C. Church in Port Charlotte and former parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church, and was a past member of the Roma Club, Elks, and Vittorio Emmanuel men's clubs in Burlington. His biggest joy was always spending time with his family and friends.



A memorial service and Mass of Christian Burial will be held when conditions allow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store