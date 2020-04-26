|
Joseph Gary Brotz of Edgewater Park died peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 85.
Mr. Brotz was born in Burlington, and was the son of the late Joseph and Gladys Brotz. He resided in Edgewater Park for 50 years. He was a retired manager of the Billing Dept. in Campbell Soup Co. He was a 1953 graduate of Wilbur Watts High School and a 1958 graduate of Drexel University.
Gary will be warmly remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be sorely missed.
Gary was a super athlete especially known for his outstanding ability as a shortstop. He was signed by the New York Giants Baseball organization.
He was the beloved husband of Margery for 59 years; the devoted father of Scott (Maura), Lori (Chris), Carolyn (Mike), and Allison (Rob); and the loving grandfather of Gary, Carson, Michael, Anna, Colin, Cameron, Kellsie, Hannah, Christopher, Quinton, and Dustin.
He was preceded in death by a brother, George; and is survived by brother-in-law, Robert Jobes and sister-in-law, Lousie; sister-in-law, Helyene Brotz; and many nieces and nephews.
Throughout his life, happiness to Gary meant being productive, caring and interacting with family and friends. He was so proud of his family and their accomplishments. His greatest joy was to spend time with them all at his home on Long Beach Island.
He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's in Burlington.
A small, private ceremony will be held Tuesday, April 28, with immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 145 W. Broad St., Burlington, NJ and Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060.
