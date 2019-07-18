|
|
Joe DeFrank of Ephrata, Pa. passed away in hospice care on the morning of Friday, July 12, 2019, with his eldest son, Mason, by his side. He was 67.
He was born in Philadelphia on June 2, 1952 and was raised in Palmyra, N.J. Known to his peers as Boomer in his youth, Joe attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Sacred Heart Parish in Riverton, N.J. and then Palmyra High School, where he graduated in 1970.
A seeker of wisdom and truth he traveled the country widely, living in several places including California, Colorado, Murphysboro, Ill., New York City, throughout Southern New Jersey and later Sante Fe, N.M.
As a young father Joe returned to his roots calling Palmyra and Riverton home, helping to raise his five sons in the area where he grew up. A well-liked and active member of his church and community, Joe touched the lives of many. Volunteering with young people in the area he spent several years as a Catechist for Sacred Heart Parish, a position he took seriously and was dear to his heart. He also spent many years as a youth sports coach with the Palmyra-Riverton Athletic Association, including coaching his son Adam and team to an undefeated regional soccer championship in 1990.
Joe retired from a career as a Teamster in the Philadelphia area. He was proud of being in a union and working to provide for his family.
He was a lifelong musician and lover of music, a gift he shared with friends and family, a scholar of astrology and theology, and a student of naturopathic healing and medicine. He loved learning and he loved sharing. Most of all, he loved his family.
Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Stephen DeFrank; his mother, Rose (Staiano); sister, Margaret Wakeley (Joseph); brothers, Anthony and Stephen (Shirley); and his youngest son, Daniel.
He is survived and will be remembered by his four living sons, Mason (Julia), Adam, Stephen (Sarah) and Michael, and nine grandchildren, Lillian, Georgia, Ruby, Mason, Aiden, McAllister, Dylan, Noah and Noble, all of whom he loved dearly and brought him great joy.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Sacred Heart Church, 103 Fourth St., Riverton, N.J.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes,
Lancaster, Pa.
snyderfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 18, 2019