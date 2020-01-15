|
|
Joseph G. Schreiner of Mount Holly passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Hamilton, N.J. He was 77.
Joe was born in Manhattan, N.Y. and had been a longtime resident of Mount Holly. He worked several years as a grinder for IMO DeLaval.
Joe enjoyed fixing all types of things, had great fun people watching and spending time with his grandkids. He was known by all that knew him for the love and kindness he showed, especially the unconditional love he had for his family.
He was preceded in death by two siblings, Andrew and Patricia Schreiner.
Joe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth; three children, Elizabeth "Betty" Nickerson, Ruth "Doo" Buck (Bill) and Joseph J. Schreiner (Nancy); his grandchildren, John Nickerson Jr. (Britiney), Kelsey Nickerson (Daiquan Kirk), Samuel Buck, Melanie Nickerson, Joey G. Schreiner and James Goforth; and his great granddaughter, Madilynn Nickerson. He is also survived by three siblings, Jack Schreiner (Kathleen), Cathy Powles (Walter) and Mary Ianelli (Henry), and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Lee Funeral Home, Mount Holly, where relatives and friends may visit with the family from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joe to the Alzheimer's Research at .
Email condolences to the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Ed Kaelin III,
Lee Funeral Home,
Mount Holly
leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 15, 2020