|
|
Joseph Gorny, formerly of Leisuretowne, Southampton, N.J., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. He was 88.
Joseph was the beloved husband of 65 years to Elinor (Bohrer) Gorny, the devoted father of Donna Damm, Diane Jones (James and the late Cory Couch), and Patricia Pitts (fiancé, Eric Jorgensen), the cherished grandfather of Teresa (Patrick), Raymond (Jaclyn), Michael, Ryan, Andersen and Catherine, and adoring great grandfather of RJ, Lilla and Titus.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053, where his memorial service will begin 11 a.m.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Animal Aid Inc., 200 Springdale La., Williamstown, NJ 08094.
Bradley Funeral Home,
Marlton
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 27, 2020