On the 21st day of August 2020, Joseph Henry Aromando Jr., 86, of Medford, was called home to be with his friends and loved ones who had gone before him.He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Concetta; five children, Joseph III, Victoria and husband, Michael Bersch, Donna, John, Andrew and wife, Kathleen; 11 grandchildren, Joseph IV, Matthew, Michael, Kevin, Benjamin, John Jr., Andrew, Fiona, Molly, Luke, and Nathaniel; and three great grandchildren, Tyson, Royce, and John III. He also is survived by his sister, Dolores and husband, Michael; brothers, William and wife, Elizabeth, Arnold and wife, Rose Marie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Domenica Aromando; and his brother-in-law, Rocco Balsamo.Joseph was born Feb. 27, 1934, and raised in Hillside, N.J. He graduated from Hillside High School. He earned All-State and All-County honors in football, baseball, and track at HHS, as well as the Joseph Dill Award for Best Athlete, Class of 1951.He briefly attended Seton Hall University on a baseball scholarship. He later completed night school courses at Rider College. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Trenton State College in 1975.Joseph was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He served during the Korean War as an Airman stationed at Clark AFB in the Philippines. He later served in the U.S. Army Reserve, and was a loyal member of Medford V.F.W. Post 7677.On Nov. 3, 1957, he married his best friend and love of his life, Concetta. They moved from north Jersey and purchased their first home in Mount Holly. In 1963, Joseph and Concetta moved their young family to a new home that he designed and built, in Medford. They raised their children and lived great lives in their beloved Medford during the past 57 years.Joseph worked as a civil servant for the federal government with the Air Force at McGuire Air Force Base, the Navy at Lakehurst Naval Base, and the Internal Revenue Service out of their regional offices in Newark and Philadelphia. He was recognized for saving the federal government hundreds of thousands of dollars by developing and implementing cost saving programs and procedures over his career.After retiring in the late 1970s, Joseph began a successful career as an entrepreneur in real estate and consultant to small businesses in Medford. He formed the Greater 70 Group, a small business association, which later became the Greater Medford Group. He served on the founding board of directors for Sun National Bank. He was also a licensed real estate broker.Joseph was a dedicated public servant and tireless volunteer in his community, earning numerous awards. He served as a Cub Scout Leader. He was elected to the Medford Township Board of Education. He was appointed to the Medford Township Tree Commission, which helped Medford earn the coveted Tree City USA designation. He supervised a volunteer project to landscape the Medford Township Post Office. He helped several candidates win victories in Medford council elections as a campaign manager. He was the Grand Marshal of the annual Medford Memorial Day Parade in 2010.One of Joseph's greatest loves was coaching youth sports. He coached football, baseball, wrestling and boys and girls basketball for four decades. In the early 1960s, he was one of the founders of the Lenape Youth Athletic Association (LYAA; now the Medford Youth Athletic Association). He also founded and coached for the Pinelands Athletic Club youth football organization, which also awarded scholarships to selected area high school graduates, and the Medford VFW travel baseball program. His teams won many championships and tournaments across all sports.Joseph was a dedicated communicant and active member of St. Mary of the Lakes Church in Medford for more than 50 years. He was a CCD teacher at St. Mary's for many years. He worked together with other K of C members to build the Ten Commandments monument on the church grounds and before that led the effort to put the first Prayer Garden at St. Mary of the Lakes School. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and played for the K of C softball team until age 72.A proud American of Italian descent, Joseph was one of the first members of the Sons of Italy Enrico Fermi Lodge in Medford.In recent years, despite the severe health challenges, he wrote an autobiography that is cherished by family and friends.Joseph looked at life as a series of adventures and challenges. He had an abundance of faith, optimism, and determination. A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Bradley & Stow Funeral Home in Medford. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at St Mary's in Medford, followed by interment at 1 p.m. in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to one or more of the following charities Joseph supported at Rancocas Valley Regional High School (RV Food Pantry, RV Devil Dash; RV Chapter, Fellowship of Christian Athletes), 520 Jacksonville Rd., Mt Holly, NJ 08060, Attn: Donna Aromando.