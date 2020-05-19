|
Joseph H. Bright of Mount Laurel, N.J. died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 84.
Joseph was born and raised in Riverside and was a graduate of Riverside High School, Class of '53, and went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from Drexel University.
He started his career as the Director of Data Processing at the Bucks Co. Courier Times and later retired as the Controller with Burlington Co. Times after 42 years of service with Calkins Media group.
He was the husband of Carol (Miller) Bright, and father of Cynthia Vermes (Erwin) and the late Michelle Bright. He is also survived by his sisters, Joan Leonard (Bill) and Nancy Miller (Jack), grandchildren, Jennifer Vermes and Cheryl Brady (Jon), and great grandchildren, Lily, Jonathan and Christopher Brady.
He was an avid golfer and a member of the Burlington County Country Club for many years. Joseph will be most remembered for his love of spending time with his family in Ocean City, N.J.
Due to the present circumstances, services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org, or to the .
