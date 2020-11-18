1/1
Joseph H. Horn
Joseph H. Horn
Joseph H. Horn of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Medford, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Inverness, FL. He was 91.
Mr. Horn was a longtime Medford resident before retiring to Florida in 1995. Joseph started as a police officer in Mount Holly before working and retiring from the Burlington County Sheriff's Department. He was a black belt in Judo and also enjoyed playing horseshoes and golf. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends around a campfire.
The husband of the late Martha May Horn, he is survived by his children: Tina Thor (Don) of Beverly Hills, FL, John Horn (Chris) of Tabernacle, Stefni Beveridge (late Francis) of Bradenton, FL, and Bridget Elmes (Bob) of Palmyra; grandchildren: Amanda & John and Tyler & Joseph; great-grandchildren: Cassidy May & Molly Grace. He is also survived by his step-grandchildren: Jim & Kristen and step-great-grandchildren: Lexi & Benjamin. He was the brother of the late Al Horn and Leona Whitmore.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 10-11 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Park View Cemetery in Historic Medford Village. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at all services.
www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
