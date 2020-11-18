Joseph H. HornJoseph H. Horn of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Medford, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Inverness, FL. He was 91.Mr. Horn was a longtime Medford resident before retiring to Florida in 1995. Joseph started as a police officer in Mount Holly before working and retiring from the Burlington County Sheriff's Department. He was a black belt in Judo and also enjoyed playing horseshoes and golf. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends around a campfire.The husband of the late Martha May Horn, he is survived by his children: Tina Thor (Don) of Beverly Hills, FL, John Horn (Chris) of Tabernacle, Stefni Beveridge (late Francis) of Bradenton, FL, and Bridget Elmes (Bob) of Palmyra; grandchildren: Amanda & John and Tyler & Joseph; great-grandchildren: Cassidy May & Molly Grace. He is also survived by his step-grandchildren: Jim & Kristen and step-great-grandchildren: Lexi & Benjamin. He was the brother of the late Al Horn and Leona Whitmore.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 10-11 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Park View Cemetery in Historic Medford Village. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at all services.