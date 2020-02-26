|
|
Joseph H. Houser Jr., of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on February 22. He was 82.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Neely-Houser, son Michael (Janine), daughter, Donna, and sons Joey and Ronnie, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a brother Jack (Patricia). He is also survived by a step-son, Stephen Neely (Cindy) along with their two children and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Janice.
He graduated from Palmyra High School, class of 1955 and served with the U.S. Army.
Joe was a retired member of Local 420 Steamfitter.
Joe loved all sports especially his beloved Phillies, which he watched faithfully. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Joe will be dearly missed by his extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., all at the Palmyra Moravian Church, 1921 Cinnaminson Ave., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
In lieu of flower's donations may be made to Palmyra Moravian Church, address above.
Weber Funeral Home
Riverton, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 26, 2020