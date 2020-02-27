|
Joseph H. Houser Jr. of Palmyra passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was 82.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Neely-Houser, son, Michael (Janine), daughter, Donna, and sons, Joey and Ronnie, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a brother, Jack (Patricia). He is also survived by a step-son, Stephen Neely (Cindy), along with their two children and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Janice.
He graduated from Palmyra High School, Class of 1955, and served with the U.S. Army.
Joe was a retired member of Local 420 Steamfitter.
Joe loved all sports especially his beloved Phillies, which he watched faithfully. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Joe will be dearly missed by his extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., at the Palmyra Moravian Church, 1921 Cinnaminson Ave., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palmyra Moravian Church at the above address.
Weber Funeral Home
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 27, 2020