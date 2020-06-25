Mr. Joseph H. Thomas passed peacefully at home on Friday, June 19, 2020, following an extended illness in the presence of his wife and family.
Joe was the quintessential renaissance man; an artist, an entrepreneur, a proud patriot, a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He believed in and succeeded in living life to its fullest. He was kind and generous to all and his positive spirit touched the lives of countless people throughout his remarkable life. He was indeed the "light" in any room where he was present.
An Indianapolis business executive for the past 33 years, Mr. Thomas was born in Riverside, N.J. on March 21, 1935. He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth "Betty" McMullen, and together raised four sons, Joseph P., William M., Michael J., and Kevin W. Thomas, all of whom ultimately joined Mr. Thomas in the business he purchased in 1995.
He was the founder, principal owner and Chairman of the Board of Managers of Allison Payment Systems, LLC, an Indiana based data processing and printing firm. He also held the posts of chairman, president and CEO of EDGE Document Solutions, a developer and distributor of desk top laser check printing systems.
Before moving to the Indianapolis area in 1988 for Cummins Allison Corp's printing division, he had served as president of Cummins-Allison Corp, Data Systems Div., a maker of check and remittance processing systems. He also served in executive capacities for ITT, RCA and other electronic industry giants. As head of his own consulting firm during the 1980s, he initiated a research and development program that resulted in a patented currency counter system used broadly throughout banking and the financial community for counting and sorting paper currencies. He also founded EDGE Document Solutions, a software company whose products are used for desk top printing of payroll and accounts payable checks for the educational and general commercial market place.
Early in his career he worked for McDonnell Aircraft, where he participated in projects including the F101 Voodoo and the Mercury Capsule, which initiated the U.S. entry into manned space travel.
He was a sportswriter and column contributor for the Wentzville Union, a weekly newspaper in Wentzville, Mo., and held an elected post as alderman in that town prior to moving to Alaska in the early 1960s, where he helped build the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System (BMEWS) for the defense of the nation during the Cold War before returning to non military commercial endeavors.
He was an avid golfer and active member of the Country Club of Indianapolis and The Clubs at St. James in North Carolina. He was Manager of Silver Ridge Investments, LLC, a closely held investment firm managing familial trusts and legacy assets.
Mr. Thomas was actively involved in youth athletic programs earlier in life, coaching baseball for 16 years, basketball for nine years and hockey for five years. In recent years he traveled extensively with his wife enjoying golf on more than 450 courses throughout the world. He was an avid sports fan and computer enthusiast, creating personal video and audio albums reflecting the family's travels and music appreciation.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Thomas; his sons, Joseph P. Thomas (Cindy) of Carmel, Ind., William M. Thomas (Shannon) of Avon, Ind., Michael J. Thomas of Indianapolis, Ind., and Kevin J. Thomas (Susan) of Brownsburg, Ind.; his grandchildren, Meghann Cathleen Thomas Supino (Chris), Erin and Kathlyn Thomas, and Michael S. Thomas, all of Indiana, and Liam Kyle Thomas of Austin, Texas; and great grandchildren, Evelyn Thomas and Emma Supino.
There will be a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Saint Malachy Catholic Church in Brownsburg, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
