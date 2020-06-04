Joseph J. Leusner Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home in Delran, N.J., where he was a resident for over 65 years. He was 88.Joe was born in Cinnaminson, N.J. to the late Paul and Mary Leusner on June 27, 1931. He was the youngest of 11 children who grew up on their family farm on New Albany Road, where their primary crop was tomatoes sold to the Campbell Soup Company.He was a very kind, brave, and selfless man who always put family first and was well-liked by all.Joe attended St. Peter's School in Riverside and was a 1951 graduate of Palmyra High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 and served during the Korean War for two years as Private First Class, deployed to Japan, South Korea and North Korea. Joe was awarded the Korean Service Medal and Bronze Service Star, United Nations Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. After coming home from active duty, Joe remained in the U.S. Army Ready Reserve unit for four years as "Operations & Intelligence Specialist" while working for J.S. Collins lumberyards. Later, Joe joined the Delran Township Schools maintenance department, where he worked for nearly 20 years until his retirement in 1993.He served as a longtime active volunteer firefighter, starting at the Cinnaminson Fire Company #1 (Parry) and then serving over 65 years with the Delran Fire Company #1 (Bridgeboro). He earned the "Lifetime Achievement Award" for responding to over 6,000 alarms, and held several officer positions including President, Fire Police Captain as well as Chaplain of the Burlington County Fire Police Association.Joe was a longtime devoted parishioner and choir member of Holy Name/Resurrection Parish in Delran. Further, Joe was an active member of the Knights of Columbus of Delran.He greatly enjoyed watching all sports, but especially enjoyed cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, and Boston Red Sox. Joe had a great love for food and was especially known for cooking homemade soups and seasoning all food with fresh garlic.Joe met his devoted and loving wife Janice in 1965. The two wed in 1967 and lived a loving and beautiful life together. Joe and Janice were married for 52 years and proudly raised a close-knit family of six children.His memory will be cherished by the love of his life, Janice, his children, Joseph Jr. (Barbara), Bernadette Lee (George), Michael (Dawn), Mark, Julie Hontz (Gavin) and Anthony (Laura), and his 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Justin, Rachel, Madison, Samantha, Shannon, Myles, Nolan, Stella and Emily. He is also survived by his older brother and close friend, Francis (Judi) of Cinnaminson, as well as several nieces and nephews.The family is grateful in this time for all of your thoughts and prayers.Due to current state restrictions, burial services will be private, however a Memorial Mass will be planned and announced for a future date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08054, or St. Vincent dePaul Society of Resurrection Parish, 260 Conrow Rd. Delran, NJ 08075.Chadwick Memorial Home,Riverside