Joseph J. Mann

Joseph J. Mann Obituary
Joseph J. Mann of Delran passed away on Feb. 15th, he was 62.

Joseph was born in Philadelphia, served proudly in the Navy and went on to work for Lockheed Martin.

Joseph is survived by his brothers, Edward, III and Robert, sister, Kelley, nephews, Edward, IV and Kyle (Stephanie) Mason, and nieces, Emily and Christina.

Services and interment for Joseph will be held privately.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
