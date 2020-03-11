|
|
Joseph John Miller, Sr. of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 75.
Mr. Miller was born in Camden, N.J. He had previously resided in Tabernacle, N.J. before moving to Mount Laurel 30 years ago.
He was a longtime communicant of Holy Eucharist Roman Catholic Church, in Tabernacle.
He served honorably in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War era. After his military service, Mr. Miller had a long and successful career in the technology industry. He was the President and CEO of Telegenix Inc., before his retirement in 2018.
In his free time, Mr. Miller was active in the American Legion and the VFW Post 2692, and he also enjoyed fishing, hunting, music, and spending time with his family. He was known for being a handyman and for his laid-back personality.
Surviving are his beloved spouse of 29 years, Mary Beth Miller (Holloway); children, Joseph Miller, Jr. (Judy), Sherri Giancola (John), and Kathryn "Katie" Evans (fiancé Christopher Bailey); brother Bob Miller (Rosa); 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family, all services will be private.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Mt. Laurel, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 11, 2020