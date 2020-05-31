Joseph J. Passarelli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Passarelli of Mount Laurel passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family after his courageous battle with cancer. He was 54.

Born in Mount Holly, Joe was a talented drummer who played in multiple bands as well as played professionally for many years. An avid Philadelphia Flyers fan, he was an off ice official for the Philadelphia Phantoms as well as an ice hockey referee.

Joe was employed as a Food Production Manager for Aramark and the Norristown School District for many years before becoming self employed as the former owner and chef of JP's Soup Ladle.

He loved playing music, cycling, and was an advocate for all animals. Most of all, he adored spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. Joe was one of a kind with an infectious smile and laugh. He was loved by so many and will be deeply missed and always remembered.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Pat (Guerrino) Passarelli and Zoe Lavonne Bennett, and his brother, Scott Cargill.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Patti (Kreifels) Passarelli; sons, Phil Passarelli and his wife, Johanna, and Patrick Passarelli; grandchildren, Nathan, Dominic, and Julianna; and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Due to current gathering restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please continue to check the funeral home's web site below for updates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA by visiting aspca.org.

Inglesby and Sons Funeral Home,

Pennsauken, N.J.

www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved