Joseph J. Passarelli of Mount Laurel passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family after his courageous battle with cancer. He was 64.
Born in Mount Holly, Joe was a talented drummer who played in multiple bands as well as played professionally for many years. An avid Philadelphia Flyers fan, he was an off ice official for the Philadelphia Phantoms as well as an ice hockey referee.
Joe was employed as a Food Production Manager for Aramark and the Norristown School District for many years before becoming self employed as the former owner and chef of JP's Soup Ladle.
He loved playing music, cycling, and was an advocate for all animals. Most of all, he adored spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. Joe was one of a kind with an infectious smile and laugh. He was loved by so many and will be deeply missed and always remembered.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Pat (Guerrino) Passarelli and Zoe Lavonne Bennett, and his brother, Scott Cargill.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Patti (Kreifels) Passarelli; sons, Phil Passarelli and his wife, Johanna, and Patrick Passarelli; grandchildren, Nathan, Dominic, and Julianna; and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Due to current gathering restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please continue to check the funeral home's web site below for updates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA by visiting aspca.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.