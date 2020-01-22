|
|
Joseph J. Simons of Browns Mills, N.J. died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 87.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Anna (Carpenter), and his brother, Edward.
He is survived by his children, Joseph (Wanda), Harry (Elizabeth), and Edith Taylor (Thomas); his grandchildren, Thomas, Kali, Timothy, David, Bryan, Kevin, Melissa, and Ashley Lamiotte; and his great grandchildren, Thomas, Hunter, Cody, Ethan, Ellieanna, Lilyanna, Kinsley, and Jackson.
Joe served in the U.S. Army. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for Robert Winzinger, and was a former member of the American Legion and Moose. He was a Crossing Guard in Mount Holly after retirement.
A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, Jan. 23, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday morning, Jan. 24, at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford. Burial will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's name may be made to American Legion Post 294, 39 Ft. Dix Rd., Pemberton, NJ 08068.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 22, 2020