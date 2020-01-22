Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Simons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Simons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Simons Obituary
Joseph J. Simons of Browns Mills, N.J. died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 87.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Anna (Carpenter), and his brother, Edward.

He is survived by his children, Joseph (Wanda), Harry (Elizabeth), and Edith Taylor (Thomas); his grandchildren, Thomas, Kali, Timothy, David, Bryan, Kevin, Melissa, and Ashley Lamiotte; and his great grandchildren, Thomas, Hunter, Cody, Ethan, Ellieanna, Lilyanna, Kinsley, and Jackson.

Joe served in the U.S. Army. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for Robert Winzinger, and was a former member of the American Legion and Moose. He was a Crossing Guard in Mount Holly after retirement.

A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, Jan. 23, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday morning, Jan. 24, at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford. Burial will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's name may be made to American Legion Post 294, 39 Ft. Dix Rd., Pemberton, NJ 08068.

Lechner Funeral Home,

Medford

www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -