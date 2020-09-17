1/
Joseph J. Smith
Joseph J. Smith, a longtime resident of Browns Mills, N.J., passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home. He was 84.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and lived most of his life in Browns Mills.

He was employed by McGuire AFB, retiring in 1995. Joe enjoyed talking about his '69 Chevelle he once owned, collecting Hot Wheels cars and racing at Atco with his nephew in his younger years.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Anna Smith, and his wife, Judith Smith in 2013.

He is survived by his two daughters Joyce Lynn and her husband, Bernard, of Browns Mills and Jacqueline Smith of Texas. He will be missed by his six grandchildren, Bernie and his wife, Amber, Gabby, Emily, Nathan, and Ashley, and three great grandchildren, Bernie Jr., Autumn, and Siyear

A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, N.J. Please note that facial covering must be worn and social distancing will be observed.

Moore Funeral Home,

Browns Mills

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
Moore Funeral Home - Browns Mills, NJ
