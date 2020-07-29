Joseph J. Wolverton Sr. passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, Mount Holly, N.J.Born in Bordentown, he was a longtime resident. He backed trucks for Strang Trucking before he had his license at GLF feed mill, which later became AGWAY.He served his basic training in The United States Marine Corps in Parris Island, S.C. and was medically discharged. After he returned home, he soon became employed at GLF by starting in the bull gang and delivered feed to many chicken farms in N.J. after working a full day.Soon a new employee in the business office named Thelma Yeats took his eye and they were soon married. He later earned a black seal boiler license for the watchman job which necessitated a Weighman License. Eventually, he became a supervisor.After 33 years of employment, he was injured in 1988 and could no longer do his normal duties and he retired. Joe joined the Derby Fire Co. 322 and served the Bordentown Township as Past Chief and as Ex Commissioner of Fire Dist. 2 N.J., and was a life time member of the Derby Fire Company. He also joined the Jersey Devils Drum and Bugle Corps and competitions in the competitions. He belonged to the Bordentown Senior Citizens club. He was an unselfish-giving man and was well-liked.The son of the late George and Clara Wolverton, he was preceded in death by his sons, Joseph Jr. and Jerry Jason Wolverton, and his siblings, Clara Brisco, Robert, Loretta Hepner, Thomas Sr. and Richard.He is survived by his wife, Thelma M. Wolverton; his son, Jeffrey Wolverton; sister, Ruth Brown (Ronnie); brother, Harry James Wolverton (Janet); niece, Robin Eubank (Tim); nephew, Ronnie Doyle; cousin, Dorothy Nagy and Francis Braun; nieces, Diane Robinson, Linda Schieffer, Michelle VanSciver (Bret), Christine Katona, Julia VanSciver, Tina Zsenak, Beverly Clayton, Darlene Anthony, and Janet Lynn Yates; nephews, Robert Wolverton, George Robinson, Ethan VanSciver, Jimmy Katona, Joey Katona, Craig Briscoe Thomas Wolverton Jr.; and many true wonderful friends...... SulDerets LibDerets .....A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at the Bordentown Home for Funerals, 40 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, where calling hours will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Bordentown Cemetery, Bordentown, N.J.Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, 50 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be practiced. We have a speaker outside of the funeral home for people to hear the service.Please go to Joe's book of memories page at the funeral home's web site below to upload a picture, directions and arrangement information, order flowers, or offer condolences to the family.Robert L. PechtBordentown Home for Funerals