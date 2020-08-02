Joseph Kohanik of Bradenton, Fla. passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. He was 80.Joseph was born Sept. 19, 1939 in Minneapolis, Minn. to the late John and Anastasia Kohanik. He lived in Burlington, N.J. until moving to Bradenton in 2000. Joe worked as a manager for PSE&G for 35 years until his retirement on Jan. 1, 1999.Joe was an avid golfer, enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and Tampa casinos, watching his grandsons play sports, watching the Minnesota Vikings, going on cruises, eating ice cream, Cheez-its, popsicles and popcorn.Joe is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Laurine (Rodenkirchen); his children, Christine (Allen) of Georgia, Darleen (John) of New Jersey, Andrea of Virginia, and Joseph of New Jersey; seven grandsons, Jason, Austin, Colton, Ethan, Alexander, Emerson and Joseph; one great- granddaugher, Aubrey Coyle; along with a host of nieces and nephews, grandnieces, and one great-grandniece.A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at St. Mark Orthodox Christian Church, Bradenton, Fla. Funeral services will be live streamed starting at 11 a.m. and burial will immediately follow at Manasota Memorial Park.Contributions in Joseph's name may be made to St. Mark Orthodox Christian Church, 1517 57th St. E, Bradenton, FL 34208.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at the funeral home's web site below, as well as viewing of the funeral service.Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park,Bradenton, Fla.