|
|
Joseph Kowalsky of Hainesport passed away into God's loving and eternal care Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side. He was 80.
Born in Riverside, he was raised in Burlington, before settling in Hainesport. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran. After service to his country, he worked at Conwed for 35 years, and at Sears surplus for 15 years. After his retirement in 1996, he worked several part-time jobs.
Joe loved fishing, boating, and woodworking, and spent many hours making decorations for his home, rocking horses for his grandchildren and many other unique creations. He was also a dedicated Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved watching the games with his family.
Preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Stella Cole; his brother, Henry Cole, and his sister, Stella Churry, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 35 years, Sheila (Lucas) Kowalsky; his five children, Sherry Flintosh (Nick), Mark Kowalsky (Joyce), Gary Kowalsky, David Kowalsky, and Michelle Goodfellow (Bob). He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and extended family and dear friends.
A special Thank You to his granddaughter, Kimberly "Kimmy" Price, for being his caretaker over the last several months and being his "best buddy."
Funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 West Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment to follow in Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. cemetery in North Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be sent to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
To offer condolences to the family please visit the funeral home's Web site listed below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
214 West Front St.
Florence
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 29, 2019