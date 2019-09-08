|
Joseph M. Amoroso, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Joe, as he was known to his family, friends, and colleagues, was a distinguished disability rights advocate. While attending Montclair University, he was employed as the first Disability Services Coordinator at the school. Following completion of his Masters degree, he worked at Prudential Insurance and then was employed by the Division of Disability Services at the NJ Department of Human Services as the Manager of Information & Referral. He was subsequently appointed as the Division Director. With his personal experience of having a life-long disability, he was ideally suited to oversee and lead the Division.
Joe and his wife provided foster care to over 20 children. Joe was preceded by his mother, Carol, at a young age. He is survived by his devoted wife, Samantha (Smith) and his son, Michael. Also surviving is his father, Joseph M. Amoroso and step mom, Annette; brother Anthony and wife Corinne, and sister Angela; his loving mother-in-law, Kathryn "Kitty" Smith. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Marlton, 398 East Main Street from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, and again from 7 to 9 p.m. His funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, N.J. Interment will follow in Jesus, Bread of Life Catholic Cemetery, 3055 Fostertown Rd, Mt Laurel, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, Joe's family would appreciate donations in his memory be made to the Mount Laurel First Aid Squad, Samaritan Hospice at Voorhees, or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Memory of his mother, Carol. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the website below.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 8, 2019