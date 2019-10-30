|
|
Joseph Manazer, Sr., of Burlington City passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Old Orchard Healthcare Center in Easton Pa. He was 83.
Born in Phillipsburg, N.J., Joseph was a longtime Burlington resident. He had worked as an office manager for Western Union in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey until his retirement. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Burlington, where he served as an Elder.
He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and also enjoyed swimming and riding his bicycle.
Joseph was preceded in death by his brother Frankie Manazer and his wife Dorothy Manazer. He is survived by his son and daughter in law Joseph Manazer, Jr. and Theresa Fortier of Readsville, VT., his grandchildren; Amy Bird, Tom Lumbis and Naomi Lumbis, his great grandchildren Alex Bird, Kieler Hewey and Maxwell Hewey all of whom are from VT. He is also survived by his brothers; Charles Manazer of Myrtle Beach, SC, Albert Manazer of Easton, PA, and Jack Manazer of Trinidad, his sisters Lorraine Pugliese of Easton, Pa., and Irene Bonfiglio of Lansdale, Pa.
A visitation for Joseph will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Presbyterian Church of Burlington, 300 Mill Road, Burlington, NJ 08016.
A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, where messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at the website below.
Page Funeral Home
Burlington, N.J.
www.pagefuneralhome.com. #lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 30, 2019