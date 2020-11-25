Joseph Maniscalco, IIIJoseph Maniscalco, III, a lifelong resident of Philadelphia, died Friday, November 20, 2020. He was 76.Born in South Philadelphia, Joe and his family moved to Feltonville in the mid 1950's; he was the son of the late Joseph Maniscalco, Jr. and Orlanda Rose (nee DeMarco) Maniscalco.He was a graduate of Olney High School, Class of 1962 and earned his BS in Elementary Education at West Chester State College in 1966. Joe started his teaching career immediately after graduation from West Chester with the Delanco Township School District in Delanco, New Jersey. He taught 3rd grade and 5th grade at the now Joan Pearson School until 1995 when he retired. Joe married Irene Bernacki in 1967 at St. Ambrose Church; they lived in an apartment in Huntingdon Valley before moving to Somerton in 1969.Upon retirement, Joe managed the house (except for cooking) while Irene continued her nursing career. In 2008, Joe was diagnosed with Muscular Dystropy, a genetic disorder that afflicted him the rest of his life.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Irene (nee Bernacki) Maniscalco; he is also survived by his sister Virginia Morrissy (the late Edward) and nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday at 9:30 AM at the Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home, 9529 Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA. Prayer Services will be at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the Morris Animal Refuge or the Muscular Dystropy Association.