Joseph Muha of Roebling passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 91.
Joe was born and raised in Trenton and moved to Roebling when he married.
He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Sokol) Muha. Joe was a 1946 graduate of Trenton High School and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was formerly employed at J.A. Roebling (C.F. & I.), Fairless Steel, and retired from Guam as a machinist.
Joe was a member of the V.F.W. Opre-Larson Post #8838 and the Roebling and Florence Senior Citizens. He enjoyed watching Phillies and Eagles games on TV, watching YouTube videos on his computer, fishing, and tinkering around the house; but most of all he enjoyed his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen (Wash); his devoted daughter and son, Rene Horvath (Paul) and Joseph Muha (Kathy); seven cherished grandchildren, Paul Horvath, Ashley Murawski (Michael), Alexa Herold (Jonathon), Connor Horvath, and Maeve, Ella, and Patrick Muha; four adoring great-grandchildren, Parker and Avonlea Murawski and Hudson and Maddox Herold; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Bernice Muha; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria Hines, his sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Joseph Jacko, and his brother-in-law, John Wash.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Holy Assumption Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org or Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, Attn: Development Office.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 26, 2019