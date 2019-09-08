|
|
Joseph "Joe" Neil, most recently of Medford, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Born in 1925 in Elgin, Ill., he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and graduated from Northwestern University and Harvard Business School. His career was centered around Wall Street and included serving as CFO of Merrill Lynch and later CFO of the New York Stock Exchange.
In his retirement, he and Carol, his wife of 68 years, served as volunteers with the International Executive Service Corps, where he brought his expertise in the securities industry to stock exchanges and brokerage firms in Egypt, Guatemala, Hungary, Bulgaria, the former Yugoslavia, and Jamaica.
Joe was an avid sailor, and enjoyed cruising with his family along the east coast. He continued his passion for sailing well into his 80s with Carol.
Treasured and beloved by his family: his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren. His son predeceased him.
"He was a man. Take him for all in all. I shall not look upon his like again."
(Shakespeare)
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 8, 2019