Joseph Nociti passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 100.
A lifelong resident of Riverside, Joseph worked in the pine barrens in the blueberry fields and cranberry bogs before entering the U.S. Army during World War II. While fighting in the European Theater, Joseph was a POW/MIA. His was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. After the war, Joseph was employed for 25 years as a paint shader for the now defunct Cosden Chemical Coatings Corp, Beverly. He loved the outdoors, was an avid gardener, hunter and fisherman.
He was the beloved husband of the late Adelane E. "Dolly" (Coppola), to whom he was married for 65 years before her passing in 2012; the devoted father of Tim Nociti (Pam) and Joanne Nociti Hendrick (Jim); the loving grandfather of Melanie Bensing (Brian), Kelly Hendrick and Kevin Hendrick; and great grandfather of Brian and Talan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joseph's viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster Street, Riverside. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Jesus, the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Peter's Church, Riverside. Entombment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Riverside.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 29, 2019