Joseph P. Kovacs of the Masonic Village in Burlington died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 89.
He was a longtime resident of Mount Holly. He was born in Passaic, N.J., the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Kovacs.
Joseph served his country for nine years in the U.S. Navy and 11 years in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and a Master's degree from Trenton State University. He was a school teacher and business department head at Willingboro School District. He was the President of the Board of Directors at the Githens Center in Mount Holly.
He was married to Carol (Salerno) for 67 years. While serving in the military, they were stationed in Lakehurst NAS, N.J.; Jacksonville NAS, Fla.; McGuire AFB, N.J.; Fuchu AFB, Tokyo, Japan; Carswell AFB, Fort Worth, Texas; and Torrejon AFB, Madrid, Spain. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with Carol throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Kerry J. Kovacs (Elizabeth) of Morristown, N.J., Kathryn A. Geary (Nicholas) of Winter Park, Fla., and Dr. Jeffery P. Kovacs (Karen) of Washington Township, N.J.; and grandchildren, Annie Geary, Timothy Geary, Nicole Kovacs, and Jonathan Kovacs.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mt. Holly. Relatives and friends may visit from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Military burial will be held Monday, June 17, in Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown. Please arrive at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to Sacred Heart Church.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 11, 2019