Joseph Patrick McDyre passed away May 8, 2019, in Willingboro, N.J. He was 67.
He was born in Texas and was a resident of Willingboro since the 60s. He was an avid fan of all Army sports, especially Army football. He was an umpire for over 40 years with South Jersey Umpire's Assoc. and a basketball referee with Camden Board 34 Basketball Assoc. He also owned his own business, Diversified News Agency in Clayton, N.J.
He is survived by his wife of six years, Denise K. McDyre, and his daughter, Patricia Anne McDyre.
Services and interment are private.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Published in Burlington County Times on May 12, 2019