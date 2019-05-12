Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McDyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. McDyre

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph P. McDyre Obituary
Joseph Patrick McDyre passed away May 8, 2019, in Willingboro, N.J. He was 67.

He was born in Texas and was a resident of Willingboro since the 60s. He was an avid fan of all Army sports, especially Army football. He was an umpire for over 40 years with South Jersey Umpire's Assoc. and a basketball referee with Camden Board 34 Basketball Assoc. He also owned his own business, Diversified News Agency in Clayton, N.J.

He is survived by his wife of six years, Denise K. McDyre, and his daughter, Patricia Anne McDyre.

Services and interment are private.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Published in Burlington County Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.