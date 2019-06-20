|
Joseph Patrick Welsh Jr. of Delanco, N.J. passed away during the early morning hours of Friday, June 14, 2019, after a valiant battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was 66.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Oct. 3, 1952 to Joseph and Elfriede Welsh. He grew up in Oakford, Pa. and graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1970.
He is greeted in heaven by his parents and his two brothers, Timothy and Michael.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Rossi Welsh, and his daughters, Mellissa, Brenna, Heather and Kylynn. Joe is also survived by his six grandchildren who he loved dearly, Bailey, Hunter Lee, Kenny III, Shirley Jo, Heidi and Mathilda; his sister, Patricia "Cookie" Britton, her husband, Lloyd and nephew, Jesse of Colorado; Robert and Shirley Rossi of Delanco; his loving in-laws, Robin and Tony Muscia of Edgewater Park; and close family.
Joe loved his wife and cherished their relationship until the very end, embracing life's obstacles with a smile. Nothing can compare to the love Joe had for his four girls, he was an endearing father, the kind that always made sure his girls had flowers on Valentine's Day. Joe dedicated his life to his family, sacrificing holidays and birthdays for nights on the road so they could have a better life.
To say Joe was a wonderful man is an understatement. Joe was a Master Mason in the Beverly-Riverside Lodge No. #107. He was the most loving, kind and caring son, brother, husband, father and friend. In his younger days he was a decorated volunteer with the Beverly Road Fire Dept. alongside his brother Timothy. Joe would go on to become President of the fire department.
Joe was an over the road truck driver who excelled in his field. One of his most exciting jobs was transporting NASA rockets across the country. It was a thrilling and tedious job but rewarding when he got to watch the rockets take off. If you had somewhere to go, Joe was the guy to ask. He could recount any highway or interstate and give you the best route to your destination. No need for Google maps when you knew Joe!
Joe loved music and enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra, the Drifters and a variety of blues artists. Along with his love for music, he discovered a passion for photography and could often be found walking along the Delaware River to capture the breathtaking sunsets. He enjoyed bringing his camera out whether it be for church events, parades or for a candid shot of his beloved wife. No matter where Joe was, one thing was for certain, he was ending his day with something sweet, Oreos and milk was his favorite!
There are no words to truly describe how loved Joe was and how much he will be missed. You can read this and get a small glimpse into who he was, but those who knew him were truly the lucky ones.
Joe enjoyed attending Dobbins Methodist Church in Delanco, where he cherished his many friendships. A gathering will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Dobbins Methodist Church, followed by a remembrance memorial in his honor at 12 p.m.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 20, 2019