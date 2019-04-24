|
|
He was the beloved husband of Shirley Baldwin and the late Rosemarie (Freeberry) Cavanaugh, and the devoted father of Susan Hampson (James), Kathleen Hughes (George) and his four stepchildren. He is also survived by four grandchildren and many step-grandchildren and greats.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 10 a.m. until his funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at O'Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Burial will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 Sproul Rd., Springfield, Pa.O'Leary Funeral Home,
Springfield, Pa.
www.olearyfuneral.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 24, 2019