Joseph R. Piergross III, a civil war reenactor and lifelong resident of Palmyra, N.J., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the age of 71.Joseph is survived by his sister, Hollie and her husband, Walt, his Aunt Ginger, and his niece, Alexys.He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosanne, both of his parents, Sherri and Joseph, and his sister, Joi.Joseph loved history, and enjoyed countless reenactment trips with his wife Rosanne. He loved partaking in these moments of history with his wife and friends. He also enjoyed reading, painting miniature figures and he was very artistic.In addition, he was like a father to his niece, Alexys. He helped her with homework, took her to her dance and swimming lessons, helped her build dioramas for school and most of all he loved her like a daughter. Marissa and Joseph Vogel were like children to him as well. He spent countless hours with them, again helping with homework and just being there when they needed to talk. He was like a grandfather to Marissa's daughter, Lianna. They had a special bond and he loved her deeply.Joseph will be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077.Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.Weber Funeral Home,112 Broad St.Riverton