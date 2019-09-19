|
|
Joseph Richard Grover Sr. of Pemberton Township passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Virtua Hospital in the Samaritan Hospice Unit in Mount Holly. He was 86.
Joe was born in Mount Holly and had been a longtime resident of Pemberton Township. When he was younger he loved to play baseball, hunting, fishing and watching football. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles Fan. Joe coached his son Rich's Little League baseball team with his brother, Ed. He also owned and trained sulky horses for many years.
Joe worked and retired after 45 years at Ionac Chemical Company (also known as Sybron Chemical). His brother Ed helped him get the job after he got out of the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Margaret, and his siblings, Idell Holmes, Edward M. Grover, Eleanor Kane, Elizabeth Jones, Martha Homen and Maryann Scully.
Joe is survived by two children, JoAnn Lawrence (Dennis) and Joseph Richard Grover Jr. (Denise). He was the grandfather of KellyAnn Bleiweis (Paul), Joseph Lawrence (Jenn), Justin Grover (Larissa), Priscilla Grover, Brigette Grover, Gina Rambo (Mike), Lynda Clancy (Robert) and Suzanne Brooks (Terry), and great-grandfather of Brittany and Natalie Bleiweis, Amanda Baker, Nikolas, Caitlyn and Alyssa Brooks. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and many friends from the Browns Mills Senior Center and bingo, along with close friends, Ellen and Chris.
Funeral services will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St., Mount Holly, where relatives and friends may visit with the family from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joe to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Email condolences to the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Ed Kaelin III
Lee Funeral Home,
Mount Holly
leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 19, 2019