Joseph S. Holman Obituary
Joseph S. Holman, On Dec. 12, 2019 age 93 of Moorestown, N.J.

Husband of the late Jean (Polk).

Survived by their children Jeffrey Holman, Steven Holman and his wife Georgine, Mindy Holman and her husband Frank Beideman. Also survived by five Grandchildren.

Visitations will be held Wed. Dec. 18th eve from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 19th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Bridgeboro Rd. Moorestown, NJ. Followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu flowers memorial contributions may be made to Urban Promise, PO Box 1479, Camden, NJ. 08105

Condolences may be left at the website below.

Lewis Funeral Home

lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 15, 2019
