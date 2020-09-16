Joseph William Denneler, Sr., passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept 14, 2020, with his loving wife and children at his side. Joe was born on August 9th, 1940 at Riverside Hospital and just celebrated his 80th birthday. Joe resided in Delran for most of his life until moving to Surf City in 2012. Joe grew up in the 1950s and always called those years his version of the tv show Happy Days. He was a proud member of the Riverside High School Class of 1959 and up to the time of his passing he remained in close contact with many of his friends from those days.



Joe was an expert HVAC serviceman working in his family's business, Denneler's Fuel Oil Company, until it was sold in the late 1990s. He also worked for Scheon Fuel and then Petro Home Services. He loved his job and there was not a heating or cooling system he could not fix.



Joe spent his summers on Long Beach Island at his family's home Surf City. While at a friend's party, a young woman from Tuckerton named Selena Wood caught his eye. They later married and spent 52 years together. It was always their dream to move to LBI year-round. In 2011 they tore down the old family house and built their dream home. Joe always had a strong love for LBI and was most happy when sharing it with his children and grandchildren. He loved the beach, fishing in his boat with his son and grandson, visiting the Barnegat Lighthouse or just looking out over the ocean in Holgate. Joe also loved the summer vacations and golfing in Emerald Isle, NC with his in-laws.



While living in their home in Delran, Selena was always coming up with a project for Joe to do. Despite Joe's protestations, Selena always got her way. There is not a job Joe couldn't or wouldn't try to complete, be it a family room addition, new windows, siding, deck, knock-out walls, electrical, plumbing, or carpentry. With tool bag and level in hand, he always got the job done. Not always as quick as Selena would like, but it was perfect in the end. Whether warranted or not, all of the projects gave Joe an excuse to buy a new tool at Home Depot. If his children or grandchildren had a project or something that needed fixing, Dad would be there in a heartbeat. He was our "Mr. Fix-It". Joe had forty wonderful years of memories with his wife, children, and family in their Delran home, but we would be remiss to not mention the many parties with Joe and Selena's dear friends as well. He was known to throw a heck of a pool party! Joe cherished every moment and good laugh with his friends.



Joe was an avid hunter, often traveling beyond New Jersey to Maine, Maryland, Ohio, Colorado, and Wyoming for hunting trips. He loved white water rafting, going to stock car races and sportsman's trade shows. He loved the years he spent skiing in Vermont with his children, family, and friends. His passion was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He completely rebuilt a 1950s era Harley from a box of parts that took two years to complete. That bike was his pride and joy.



Joe's love for the Philadelphia Eagles was endless despite many years of watching them get to their goal and fail to win the big one. He was a season ticket holder for many years and now his sons and grandchildren keep his memory alive going to games together as Joe did with his father throughout his youth. On Saturdays Joe could be found rooting for his favorite college football team, Penn State.



Joe was pre-deceased by his by his mother Mildred (nee Mehlman) and father, Joseph H. Denneler. He is survived by his wife Selena. He was the loving father of Joseph Jr. (Susan), Joelle (Pat Whalen) and Christopher (Rayna). He was the doting grandfather of Kayleigh (Brian), Emma, Christopher, Skylar, Samantha and Lily. He is also survived by his beloved sisters, Sandy (John) Chadwick and Maureen (John) Humphries and niece Yvonne Humphries. He will be greatly missed by his in-laws, with whom he enjoyed many wonderful times, Connie and the late Dan Woolson, Charles and Jean Wood, Charlotte and Ron Fraser, and George Wood. He was also blessed with many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Joe's life was a life to be celebrated. He left nothing on the table and no stone unturned. We invite family and friends to help us remember Joe's wonderful life on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Mount Laurel Home For Funerals, located at 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309 for visitation beginning at 9:00 am, followed by a memorial service beginning at 11:00 am.



