Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
856-461-0065
Josephine M. Vandenberg

Josephine M. Vandenberg Obituary
Josephine M. Vandenberg, of Delran, passed away April 20, 2020 at home. She was 80.

She was a native of Mount Union, Pa., formerly of Bristol, Pa. and Willingboro and resident of Delran since 1987.

She was a Homemaker and loved her family.

Beloved wife of the late George B. Vandenberg, Jr., beloved mother of Deborah Whiting of Delran, George B. Vandenberg III & wife Dorothea of Burlington Twp. and Jeffrey Vandenberg of Delran., dear grandmother of Anthony & Kent Whiting and Danielle Vandenberg, devoted great grandmother of Paige, Vincent & Nicholas, sister of Annette Vandenberg and she is also survived by her brother-in-law Fred Vandenberg & wife Sandra.

Funeral services will be private & held at the convenience of the family.

Lankenau Funeral Home, 303-305 Bridgeboro St.

Riverside.

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
