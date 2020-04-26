|
|
Josephine M. Vandenberg, of Delran, passed away April 20, 2020 at home. She was 80.
She was a native of Mount Union, Pa., formerly of Bristol, Pa. and Willingboro and resident of Delran since 1987.
She was a Homemaker and loved her family.
Beloved wife of the late George B. Vandenberg, Jr., beloved mother of Deborah Whiting of Delran, George B. Vandenberg III & wife Dorothea of Burlington Twp. and Jeffrey Vandenberg of Delran., dear grandmother of Anthony & Kent Whiting and Danielle Vandenberg, devoted great grandmother of Paige, Vincent & Nicholas, sister of Annette Vandenberg and she is also survived by her brother-in-law Fred Vandenberg & wife Sandra.
Funeral services will be private & held at the convenience of the family.
Lankenau Funeral Home, 303-305 Bridgeboro St.
Riverside.
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2020