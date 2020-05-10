|
|
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But, where words fail, music speaks. It gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.
Josephine "Jo" (Makucha) Morrison added mischief to our day, melody to our ears, and gifts for our hearts. She also was a woman of faith and compassion. After 95 years, "Josie" passed peacefully in her sleep, of natural causes, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Langhorne, Pa., where she had resided for the last two years.
Josephine was born Jan. 26, 1925 at her parents', Michael and Victoria Makucha, house in Burlington, N.J. She was the seventh of eight children, and was last surviving sibling to her one sister and six brothers. After graduating from high school, she began a career as a telephone operator at Bell Telephone.
She met her future husband Lenvel at age 18, and two years later, married him after he was discharged from the U.S. Army and returned home from World War II. They began their marred life together in the same house she grew up in, along with her mother Victoria and shortly thereafter, their son Michael and daughter Cynthia.
Jo continued to work for Bell Tel for a while, but was primarily a stay-at-home mom and caregiver to her aging mother. She was active in All Saints School PTA, the Church Choir, and in later years, a volunteer tutor to the Polish speaking students of All Saints. She also worked for many years at Lee Wards Craft Stores and continued to be active in church in the Altar and Rosary Society, and also as a lay member of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters.
Always the crafty one, Josephine enjoyed crocheting, macramé and ceramics. A devout Catholic, she had made hundreds of rosaries to be sent to the manpower of our nations serving overseas.
Sadly, she lost the love of her life after 74 years of marriage, in September of 2019. Together, they truly lived the verse, "Love is patient, Love is kind, and Love never fails." Together, they share eternal life with their with their beloved young son Michael, who passed in 1952.
Josephine leaves to cherish her memory: her daughter, Cynthia and her husband, Jeffrey Haines, grandson, Ryan Haines and wife, Kelly, great-grandson, Jackson Haines, and grandson, Eric Haines. "MomMom" was loved dearly by her immediate family, but was also loved and adored as "Cioci," "Aunt Josie," "Aunt Jo," "JoJo" and "Josephine" by dozens of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
A celebration of Josephine's life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in her name can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , or to the , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Mass Cards would also be appropriate and appreciated by her family.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family from the funeral home's web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020