Josephine "Josie" Szucs Nolan of Roebling passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home in the company of her loving family. She was 81.
Mrs. Nolan was born in Roebling and was the daughter of the late John and Josephine Kanka Szucs. She resided in Roebling lifelong.
Josie was born into the family business, Szucs Meat Market on Alden Avenue, which has been committed to serving the residents of the Village of Roebling for more than 100 years. In 2017, Florence Township honored their accomplishments by presenting them with a Proclamation during their 100th Anniversary Celebration. The Szucs family decedents continue to carry on their reputation today.
In addition to Josie's dedication to Szucs, she also was employed by New Jersey Bell Telephone, NADE with 28 years of faithful service, and was an administrative assistant for 23 years with the State of New Jersey Department of Labor.
She lived her life true to her Catholic faith by being loving, caring and forgiving. Josie was a devoted daughter, loving wife, mother and grandmother and was loyal to her family values. She will be fondly thought of for her gift of conversation, meticulous attention to detail and of course being fashionably late to attend events. Josie lived her life by example and had the ability to influence her surroundings just by being herself. She was her daughter Denise's hero and best friend.
Mrs. Nolan was a member of Holy Assumption Church and the Altar Rosary Society of the church, former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Roebling Rescue Squad, and also served as a Florence Township Democratic committee person.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary, Frank, John Jr. and Frankie, and her husband of 55 years, Thomas E. Nolan, who passed away in 2014.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and John Groze, grandchildren, Kelly Groze Ramos and Michael Ramos, great grandchildren, Hudson and Halstead Ramos, and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling, with Rev. Stephen Schuler officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 11 a.m. until church departure Friday, at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Avenue, Roebling, N.J. Interment will be in Holy Assumption Cemetery, Roebling.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now).
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 4, 2020