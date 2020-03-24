|
Mrs. Joyce Ann (Jones) Cator passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Thomas Hospital on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Fairhope, Ala. She was 82.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Pat (Mark) and Linda (Bob), five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donley and Mildred Jones, her husband, William F. "Buddy" Cator Jr., and her son, William F. "Frank" Cator III.
Joyce was born March 22, 1937. The Joneses moved to New Jersey, where she met and married her husband, Buddy in 1959. Joyce was a loving wife and mother first and foremost, but also worked as a housewife and at Sears Warehouse.
As years passed and her children began families of their own, Joyce and Buddy loved spending as much time as possible with their growing family at home, on cruises, and visiting vacation destinations. She also loved spending time at the pool, beach and shopping.
Due to the unprecedented measures being taken in response to COVID-19, Joyce's body will be cremated and her ashes will be buried at a later date alongside her husband's remains in New Jersey with a memorial service.
Because family was everything to Joyce, her family's only wish at this time is for you to spend time with yours.
Condolences can be entered on Joyce's obituary at the funeral home's web site below.
Mack Funeral Home & Crematory,
Robertsdale, Ala.
www.mackfuneral.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 24, 2020