Joyce Ellen Spindler Sundeen passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, on Hilton Head Island, S.C. She was 93.
Born in Duluth, Minn. on May 20, 1926, she was one of three daughters born to Wilfred and Julia Spindler. During her school years she played drums and was drum major for the marching band. She met the love of her life as a teenager and she and Robert William "Bob" Sundeen were married in Duluth in 1947.
As a young woman, Joyce developed a love of textiles and fashion. She sketched designs, loved to sew and loved to help others make fashion choices. After moving to Milwaukee (while Bob attended college), she worked for The Kraft Company and gave birth to their daughter. They later moved to Glenside, Pa., where their son was born, and then to southern New Jersey.
As a resident of Moorestown, N.J., where they lived for more than 25 years, Joyce developed the reputation of an excellent cook, an intrepid volunteer and a pretty fair Bridge player. She was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, volunteered at Burlington County Hospital and acted as an advisor to the church youth group, Girl Scouts, and hospital Candy Stripers. After her children were grown, she worked for a number of years at an exclusive women's fashion store and traveled extensively with Bob as his job took him to many international destinations.
In 1989, upon retirement, they moved to Hilton Head Island, S.C., where Joyce found new activities including joining the Oyster Reef Golf Club. As a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Joyce served on the alter guild. Volunteering for a hospice charity for at least 10 years, she was awarded Volunteer of the Year in 2005 by Hospice Care of the Low Country.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband as well as her sister, Lois Spindler Simpson.
She is survived by her sister, Carol Spindler Dahl of Burnside, Minn., as well as her children, Deborah Mumper (Rich) of San Jose, Calif. and her son, Robert W. Sundeen Jr. of Seneca, S.C. Her beloved grandchildren include Jessica Mumper Fernandez (David) of San Jose, Calif., Kelly Mumper (Erin) of Susanville, Calif., Erika Sundeen and Philip Sundeen, both of Greensboro, N.C., along with two great-grandchildren, Willow Mumper and Bradley Fernandez.
A memorial service is expected to be performed in San Jose at the home of her daughter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a , but those held in high esteem by Joyce are: Hospice Care of the Low Country; any disabled veterans charity; and health charities such as the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, , Glaucoma Research Foundation, and the .
Published in Burlington County Times on June 9, 2019