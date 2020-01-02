|
Joyce J. Skokowski of Palmyra passed away Dec. 28. 2019. She was 89.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Edward.
She is survived by her loving children, Pam
Allen, Robert Allen,
Richard Allen (Theresa), and Christina Fors;
step-daughter, Dianne Berryman; grandchildren, Craig Allen, Colleen
Allen, and Jeremiah McElwee; three grandchildren; six greatgrandchildren; niece, Penny Robinson; nephews, Nick Batlis (Elaine) and Donald Remsch (Peg); and cousin Kathy Hamm (Andy).
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Rt. 130 N., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or Palmyra/Cinnaminson/
Riverton EMS at 125 W. Broad St. Palmyra, NJ 08065.
