WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Joyce J. Skokowski

Joyce J. Skokowski Obituary
Joyce J. Skokowski of Palmyra passed away Dec. 28. 2019. She was 89.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Edward.

She is survived by her loving children, Pam

Allen, Robert Allen,

Richard Allen (Theresa), and Christina Fors;

step-daughter, Dianne Berryman; grandchildren, Craig Allen, Colleen

Allen, and Jeremiah McElwee; three grandchildren; six greatgrandchildren; niece, Penny Robinson; nephews, Nick Batlis (Elaine) and Donald Remsch (Peg); and cousin Kathy Hamm (Andy).

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Rt. 130 N., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or Palmyra/Cinnaminson/

Riverton EMS at 125 W. Broad St. Palmyra, NJ 08065.

Condolences may be sent to the family at the website listed below.

Weber Funeral Home,

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 2, 2020
